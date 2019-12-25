WWE Backstage Year End Award Winners Revealed

By H Jenkins Final up to date Dec 24, 2019

WWE Backstage wrapped up 2019 with a 12 months Finish Awards. There was loads of floor to cowl, however they did their finest.

Maria Menounos stopped by to assist current the awards as effectively and she or he’s at all times joyful to be round WWE.

Listed below are the winners:

Second Of The 12 months Award: Kofi Kingston successful the WWE Title at KofiMania.

Ladies’s Tag Crew Of The 12 months: The Kabuki Warriors

Males’s Tag Crew Of The 12 months: The New Day

Breakthrough Of The 12 months: The Road Income

Feminine Famous person Of The 12 months: Becky Lynch

Male Famous person Of The 12 months: Bray Wyatt