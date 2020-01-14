WWE Banned Chris Benoit’s Son After Going To AEW Event

Chris Benoit’s son David stops by WWE occasions after they tour within the space. He’s typically seen backstage at Canadian reveals, however there was a short time when he was banned.

Benoit was at All Out as a visitor of Chris Jericho’s and through that point he snapped an image with Tony Khan. That picture went viral and as David Benoit defined to Chris Van Vliet it resulted in his short-term banning from WWE till he made a number of telephone calls.

“Yep, it blows my mind, bro. I had to make a few phone calls.” “I was trying to talk to someone and they ever got back to me for a good four to five months. Everything’s fine now. I talked to their lawyer and then I talked to Mark Carrano. I’m welcome everywhere now. We’re good. Problem solved.”

WWE should take AEW fairly severely if they’d ban Chris Benoit’s son as a result of he was backstage at an AEW occasion. David later stated he went to a different WWE occasion and was sporting an AEW sweatshirt. He stated everybody thought that Jericho purchased it for him to put on as a rib.

David Benoit is known as a huge fan of AEW. He didn’t watch professional wrestling for years till Double Or Nothing. Now he desires to coach as a professional wrestler and carry out below the title Chris Benoit, Jr. He even has the ring gear already made.

