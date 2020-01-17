WWE Bringing Injured Superstars To Royal Rumble For Possible Surprise Returns

WWE has a number of Superstars on the roster who haven’t been round for one purpose or one other. Velveteen Dream has been out of motion since NXT debuted on the USA Community. His again is reportedly giving him some issues, however his second could be arising quickly.

PW Insider reviews that “multiple sources” have informed them that Velveteen Dream and Jinder Mahal will each be on the Royal Rumble occasion.

PWInsider.com has been informed by a number of sources that NXT star The Velveteen Dream (who has been off TV with a again subject, however has been in any respect NXT TV tapings and the Efficiency Heart usually) and Jinder Mahal (who has been out since final yr with a torn ACL) are slated to be in Houston, Texas for Royal Rumble weekend.

This report famous that these two are slated to be in Texas for the Royal Rumble. It doesn’t essentially imply they are going to be competing on the present, nevertheless it stands to purpose that could possibly be a giant risk.

It was not confirmed if a Royal Rumble match inclusion can even imply Velveteen Dream’s principal roster call-up. It’s doable since he has nothing happening in any present NXT storyline.

Jinder Mahal teased a return to the ring lately. The timing for his comeback would additionally slot in properly with the Royal Rumble occasion.