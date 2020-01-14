WWE Changed Original Plan For King Corbin On SmackDown

WWE has so much happening and typically an concept will make it so far as it may well with out being on tv earlier than getting nixed. Vince McMahon does maintain the last word veto energy at any time he needs.

They’d a dialogue throughout Wrestling Observer Radio about how Vince McMahon drops pushes for Superstars. Dave Meltzer introduced up one other storyline that hit the slicing room ground even after they examined out the thought at home reveals.

“[Drake Maverick] is still General Manager of 205 Live. He never did end up managing Baron Corbin which was the original plan. You know, we never did find out who the guy was under the ring tripping Roman Reigns.”

It was famous that in the event that they do circle again round to that storyline with Maverick “they’ll have to bring in another writing team because [Bruce] Prichard won’t be doing that.”

King Corbin may be having a superb time as royalty on Friday Evening SmackDown, however his court docket was imagined to be bigger by one topic. Maybe WWE will determine one thing else for Drake Maverick to do, however at the very least he by no means misplaced his spot on 205 Reside.

