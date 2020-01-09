WWE Changes Mind About Moving NXT Superstar To Main Roster

WWE followers observed that the corporate was giving some attention-grabbing alternatives to Chelsea Inexperienced. It appeared as if she was quietly referred to as as much as the principle roster with a number of appearances on Most important Occasion. This week Inexperienced debuted on NXT tv alongside Robert Stone.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about how WWE was looking at Chelsea Inexperienced and Deonna Purrazzo just lately for the principle roster. The concept was that since neither was getting used on NXT tv then they might simply make a soar to RAW or SmackDown. That isn’t the case now.

“The thing with Chelsea Green is that I was told that — because you know when Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo did those matches on RAW the idea was to look at them and they may get brought up. The key was that they might get brought up because they’re not on NXT television. Once they get put on NXT television they’re off limits for a long time. Then it’s gonna be one of those things where they have to work everything out.” “So, as soon as Chelsea Green showed up on this show it’s like it’s like she got no chance to go to RAW where they could probably use her and she’d be protected, but she staying in NXT and going to be managed by Robert Stone.”

Chelsea Inexperienced may at all times get a fundamental roster call-up earlier than later. She appears to be settling into a brand new position in NXT proper now.

