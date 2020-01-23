WWE Changes Name Of NXT Women’s Title

WWE NXT has two prime singles titles. Now certainly one of them has a brand new title.

PW Insider studies that WWE has eliminated the “Women’s” from the NXT Girls’s Title. Any longer it is going to be known as the “NXT Championship.”

WWE has issued an inside decree that going ahead, the WWE NXT Girls’s Championship will probably be referred to and described as merely the “NXT Championship”, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The choice was made to make the take away the gender-specific designation of the championship.

At this level it’s unknown how WWE plans to tell apart the brand new NXT Championship from the earlier NXT Title that belongs to the male roster.

Will probably be very fascinating to see if WWE carries this variation over to the principle roster as nicely.