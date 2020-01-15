News TV SHOWS

WWE Co-President Teases Special Perks In Premium Network Tier

January 15, 2020
WWE Community has not launched their premium tier but, however followers throughout are eagerly awaiting that announcement. They wish to know what’s going to include a number of additional a month on high of the unique $9.99 worth.

George Barrios spoke with Jason Bazinet on the Citi 2020 World TMT West Convention. He dropped a bit of tease within the course of about what followers would possibly be capable of anticipate out of a brand new WWE Community premium tier.

“We’ve talked about a premium tier, where we can wrap it together to create value for the consumer and create value for us. If you’re buying on WWE Shop and you’re purchasing tickets over the web and you’re a consumer of our videos, there’s an experience we can give you some additional content to bring additional perks to those activities and bring them all together. We think we can create a lot of value for our biggest fans.”

It appears like WWE may entice followers who’re already spending some huge cash with the corporate. Maybe particular ticket offers will likely be on high of further video libraries from varied professional wrestling firms that WWE has agreements with. We’ll have to attend for an official announcement to drop, but it surely appears like they’ve a whole lot of potentialities.

Due to Wrestling Inc for the quote



