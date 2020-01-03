News TV SHOWS

WWE Congratulates Nikki Bella On Engagement

January 4, 2020
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev at the moment are engaged to be married. Loads of followers despatched out comfortable messages to congratulate the couple. Now WWE is commenting with their very own particular message.

WWE has now posted a congratulatory message to the comfortable engaged couple. We are able to’t even say they’re “newly engaged” as a result of she stated sure in November whereas they had been on trip in Paris.

Within the article, WWE wrote: “WWE.com congratulates Nikki and Artem on this exciting new chapter in their lives!” WWE has written a pair comfortable engagement bulletins previously week.

We don’t have a marriage sate for Artem and Nikki simply but. Odds are the nuptials will one way or the other be included on a actuality tv present.



