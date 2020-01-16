News TV SHOWS

WWE Considering Changing Name Of Title

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE has loads of titles throughout their manufacturers and one might be getting a reputation change quickly sufficient.

Walter’s WWE United Kingdom Championship seems as the highest title on the WWE NXT UK model. PW Insider studies that WWE is kicking across the thought of fixing the title’s title to higher match the model.

There’s been lots of discuss of late that the WWE UK Championship, presently held by WALTER, might be rechristened the NXT UK Championship to deliver it consistent with all the opposite NXT UK title belts.

We’ll need to see when WWE decides to make this title change. Worlds Collide might be a good time to debut a brand new title on an enormous stage.



