WWE Could Hold Off On WrestleMania Venue Due To Super Bowl

WWE has plenty of choices relating to selecting a bunch metropolis for WrestleMania. It seems like Los Angeles is a shoo-in to obtain a present of exhibits quickly. The large query is whether or not it is going to be when WWE desires it.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter famous that there’s nonetheless heavy discuss to carry WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles. We now have beforehand reported that LA was within the operating to host WrestleMania in 2021 on the Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park. That venue will maintain 70,000 individuals, however it may be expanded to 100,000.

The considering on the venue is that they need to maintain WrestleMania as a tester earlier than they get the Tremendous Bowl in 2022. However, WWE may need to maintain out on operating the LA stadium to allow them to enhance their attendance quantity and declare a capability bigger than the Tremendous Bowl.

WWE typically inflates their WrestleMania attendance numbers. It’s a yearly custom. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see when WWE holds WrestleMania in LA’s new stadium, but it surely seems like there’s a massive risk of that occuring.