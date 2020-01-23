WWE ‘Doesn’t Give A Sh*t’ About Superstar Private Photo & Video Leaks Anymore

WWE Superstars are public figures and have been the victims of hacking incidents earlier than. A number of Superstars’ non-public images and movies have leaked displaying them in very grownup conditions.

There was as soon as a time when it was thought nude leak might spoil a profession in WWE. A morals clause of their WWE contracts level to that being a chance. Now that’s not the case.

On Fightful Choose, Sean Ross Sapp stated that WWE has informed him that they “don’t give a sh*t” about nude leaks at this level. It’s apparently one thing that they know is an efficient chance of occurring for anybody on the roster.

“I have had people who have had their photos and videos leaked who told me in confidence that it would cost them a WWE job and then I had people in WWE straight up say ‘We do not give a sh*t anymore. We do not give a sh*t anymore.’” “Obviously, not in those uncertain terms, but that’s the line of delivery I get now that it’s a different world. I think there’s a show on HBO, ‘Euphoria’ where a girl says ‘nudes are the currency of love these days.’ It’s a pretty accepted thing in WWE that there’s a pretty good chance that somebody’s photos might drop.”

It was famous that Lars Sullivan’s scenario is a bit totally different, particularly for those who take into account his previous of posting homophobic message board feedback. At this level, it’s unknown if Lars Sullivan’s grownup movie previous might have modified the way in which Vince McMahon appears to be like at The Freak.

For those who use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information