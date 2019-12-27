News TV SHOWS

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – December 27th, 2019

December 28, 2019
Welcome to Ringside Information’ protection of WWE SmackDown Dwell. Please preserve refreshing all through the present for fixed updates as soon as it kicks off at eight:00 PM EST.

WWE is bringing the ultimate Friday Night time SmackDown of the last decade to Fox tonight. It must be an eventful broadcast regardless that we solely learn about two issues that may happen.

Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs The Miz is slated for tonight. This can be a #1 contender’s match to see who faces The Fiend on the Royal Rumble.

Lacey Evans may also be a visitor on A Second Of Bliss. That can mark Bliss’ first discuss present section since WWE moved the blue model to Fox.



