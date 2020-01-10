WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – January 10th, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ protection of WWE Friday Evening SmackDown on FOX. Please preserve refreshing all through the present for fixed updates as soon as it kicks off at eight:00 PM EST.

Tonight’s SmackDown needs to be a superb present and John Morrison may be a giant cause to tune in. The Guru Of Greatness will probably be a visitor on Miz TV this week.

Lacey Evans will face Sasha Banks in singles motion. The Boss concerned The Woman Of WWE’s daughter and she or he’s not glad.

Additionally, The Usos will return to motion after 5 months away. They may tackle King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in tag staff motion. You may take a look at the bullet level listing beneath.