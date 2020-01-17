WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – January 17th, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ protection of WWE Friday Night time SmackDown on FOX. Please maintain refreshing all through the present for fixed updates as soon as it kicks off at eight:00 PM EST.

WWE has a number of issues deliberate already for Friday Night time SmackDown tonight. Let’s see how they can construct towards the Royal Rumble on January 26th.

Roman Reigns is dealing with Robert Roode in a Tables Match. The winner of that match will get to select the stipulation for Reigns vs King Corbin on the Royal Rumble.

Sasha Banks is scheduled to have a match in opposition to Lacey Evans tonight. Let’s see if that occurs or if The Boss continues to be within the studio with Snoop Dogg.

Kane is returning to the blue model tonight as nicely. We do not know what that’s all about, however he nonetheless has a ebook to plug. He might need a chat with Daniel Bryan as he prepares for The Fiend on the Royal Rumble.

Additionally, John Morrison is returning to the ring tonight in a match in opposition to Massive E.