WWE Gauging Interest In Future NXT UK TakeOver Specials

WWE is all the time seeking to broaden their operations, however it helps to know in the event that they’re heading in the right direction.

The WWE Fan Council lately despatched out a brand new survey, however it was totally centered on NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

The survey needed to know if individuals have WWE Community subscriptions and whether or not they watch NXT UK in any respect. Then they requested if individuals plan on watching future NXT UK TakeOver specials.

The following questions have been in regards to the matches at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II together with which match was favourite. They requested folks to fee every match from poor to glorious earlier than asking to fee the occasion on varied elements from total leisure to storylines.

The ultimate portion supplied a write-in choice for followers to provide any further ideas. One other notable level is there was no portion the place it requested “what was the most surprising moment of the night” as they’ve in earlier surveys. It looks as if WWE is trying into gauging fan opinion as they make plans for the way forward for NXT UK.