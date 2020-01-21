WWE Getting Two New UK Shows

WWE began a brand new deal within the UK with BT Sport. They’ve one other thrilling announcement to make as nicely.

It was revealed that WWE has a brand new partnership with ViacomCBS’s Channel 5. This will likely be on free-to-air tv within the UK.

Based on the press launch, WWE programming will likely be getting two completely different hour-long spotlight exhibits all through the week. It was additionally confirmed the place followers can view NXT UK.

Starting February 2, Channel 5 will air a one-hour model of Uncooked on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and one-hour model of SmackDown on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. As well as, NXT UK will air on Paramount Community every Wednesday from 12am.



It takes 5 hours to look at each WWE primary roster applications each week. Now followers within the UK will be capable to get condensed variations. It wasn’t famous if this will likely be a novel edit for the UK followers, however it should actually assist deliver extra publicity to the corporate.