WWE Giving Female Superstars ‘Significant Pay Raises’

WWE desires to maintain their Superstars glad and filling somebody’s financial institution accounts is a good way to please anyone.

We beforehand reported that Becky Lynch isn’t going anyplace. She signed a brand new contract final yr price $1 million per yr. It is usually seemingly a five-year deal since that’s the magic quantity for WWE contracts now.

Wrestling Information studies that Lynch isn’t the one feminine on the roster who acquired a pay bump. Dana Brooke, Lana, and Sasha Banks are only a few girls getting paid extra by WWE because the Girls’s Evolution carries on.

I used to be advised that Dana Brooke, Lana and Sasha Banks (amongst others) have additionally acquired vital pay raises. Now that ladies are being featured extra prominently in storylines, they’re exhibiting that they will draw large rankings.



WWE has positioned a bigger deal with feminine Superstars. Some followers may not love every little thing the corporate does, however there shall be hits and misses. At the least the feminine Superstars appear to be getting paid higher on this scenario.