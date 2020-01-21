WWE highlights to be shown on free-to-air TV

News WORLD

WWE SmackDown and Uncooked highlights shall be proven free each week

WWE highlights shall be proven on free-to-air TV after the corporate struck a cope with Channel 5.

The partnership means weekly flagship reveals SmackDown and Uncooked shall be given hour-long highlights reveals each weekend, beginning on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

SmackDown highlights will air each Saturday at 10:30am, and Uncooked highlights will air at 10:30am every Sunday.

Each reveals may also be obtainable on-line through Channel 5’s on-line streaming service My5, in addition to full seasons of WWE community reveals Complete Divas and Miz & Mrs.

James Tatam, VP Industrial, Digital and Operations, Channel 5, mentioned: “WWE has strong appeal throughout the UK and across generations so we’re very excited to be bringing their high-quality entertainment to an even bigger free-to-air audience in the UK.”

It’s the first time WWE highlights shall be proven on free-to-air British TV since Channel four protection ended after two years in 2001.

WWE have shaken up their technique within the UK after ending their 30-year partnership with Sky Sports activities to maneuver stay protection to BT Sport.

