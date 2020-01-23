WWE Hiring Two Internal Manager Positions

WWE is all the time in search of good individuals who can assist lead the corporate into the longer term. Now they’re hiring for 2 supervisor positions.

The corporate posted open positions for Supervisor of “Talent and Road Operations” in addition to “Global Media Partnerships.” You possibly can try the descriptions for these positions under.

Supervisor, Expertise, Highway Operations: The Expertise Operations Highway Supervisor will probably be chargeable for managing daily relations with WWE Expertise and can work intently with the Expertise Relations division. They’ll function a direct hyperlink for expertise, be in fixed communication with them and chargeable for managing appearances, supporting/selling the curiosity of the Expertise, advising/counseling Expertise regarding skilled issues, long-term plans and private selections which can have an effect on their profession. Reporting to the SVP, Expertise Relations, the perfect candidate may also keep sturdy enterprise relationships with Expertise brokers/businesses, and inside stakeholders similar to Advertising and marketing, AMG, Publicity, Gross sales/Sponsorship, Client Merchandise, Inventive Writing, with a purpose to finest serve their inquiries and requests. Distinctive interpersonal expertise required to develop sturdy and profitable relations Supervisor, International Media Partnerships: WWE is looking for a savvy, hands-on Supervisor of International Media Partnerships centered on day-to-day interactions with WWE’s largest media companions and supporting the VP and Director, International Media Partnerships in managing the important thing home and worldwide TV partnerships.

Should you suppose that you’d be a great match for these positions, you’ll be able to try the hyperlink for the Supervisor, International Media Partnerships right here and you could find the Supervisor, Expertise, Highway Operations itemizing right here. Good luck.