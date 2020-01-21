WWE Ignores CM Punk’s Appearance On WWE Backstage This Week

CM Punk is a particular visitor analyst on WWE Backstage. He shall be on tonight’s present, however you wouldn’t know that after watching RAW this week.

For some cause WWE didn’t embrace CM Punk on the graphic for WWE Backstage after they promoted this week’s present throughout RAW. Booker T wasn’t included on the graphic both.

Becky Lynch shall be a visitor on this week’s present. Renee Younger, Paige, and Christian had been all pictured as properly, however no CM Punk. It isn’t clear why Booker T isn’t included.

WWE On Fox’s Twitter account confirmed as soon as once more that CM Punk shall be on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage despite the fact that WWE appeared to snub him on the graphic.