WWE Introducing New Announcer On RAW

Samoa Joe was nice on commentary, however it didn’t final eternally. It appears as if he was positioned in that position to satisfy a storyline function.

The Wrestling Observer Publication famous that there can be a brand new announce staff member on Uncooked quickly. Samoa Joe getting put by means of the commentary desk was a means of writing him out of that position.

There can be a brand new member of the Uncooked saying staff for the 12/30 present as 12/23 was Joe’s final present

Samoa Joe nonetheless has loads of fuel within the tank, however he was nonetheless nice at commentary. Maybe followers will finally see his return to the announce staff, however proper now he’s not accomplished within the ring.