WWE Is Back In The Ice Cream Game

Loads of followers keep in mind WWE ice cream bars for his or her distinctive texture and taste that can’t be recreated. They may not be made with the identical components, however WWE ice cream bars are coming again… effectively, ice cream sandwiches.

It was introduced on the Good Humor web site that WWE ice cream sandwiches will quickly be accessible. It seems that they might already be out in some areas. These icy treats will characteristic the pictures of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Randy Savage.

There might be extra Superstars included on ice cream bars, however these are the one Superstars proven on the promotional materials. CM Punk just isn’t probably.

This isn’t the identical WWE ice cream bars that followers as soon as knew and beloved. These new ice cream sandwiches could be value giving a strive simply to see in the event that they stack up. We are able to solely hope.