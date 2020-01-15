WWE Issues Statement On Rocky Johnson’s Death

Rocky Johnson handed away on January 15th, 2020, however he left an enormous impression on the world round him throughout his 75 years of life. Now one of many corporations he meant quite a bit to is commenting on his unhappy passing.

Johnson was a giant star in his day. In actual fact, his son Dwayne Johnson performed his personal father on an episode of “That 70’s Show” to signify a well-known wrestler of the day. He was additionally a WWE Tag Workforce Champion with Tony Atlas.

Rocky Johnson was honored with an induction into the WWE Corridor Of Fame in 2008. WWE launched a heartfelt message after Johnson’s passing.

WWE is saddened to be taught that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Corridor of Famer and former World Tag Workforce Champion, has handed away at age 75.

You may take a look at the hyperlink beneath to learn WWE’s quick write-up chronicling Rocky Johnson’s legendary profession. RIP.