WWE Keeping Rules Of ‘Fist Fight’ On RAW A Secret From Superstars

WWE booked a six-man Fist Combat match on Uncooked this week. Kevin Owens made a remark about how Vince McMahon saved him on maintain for hours as an alternative of telling him what’s going on. That’s apparently very near actuality.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is conserving the principles to their Fist Combat a carefully guarded secret. No one is aware of what will occur and so they’re not going to till the principles are revealed through the present.

“Nobody knows the guys don’t even know. I was told that they don’t want anyone to know until it happens. I asked. I was told the guys don’t even know and they don’t want anyone to know.”

The Massive Present, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens will face the AOP and Seth Rollins. They apparently simply don’t know what they’re doing but.

WWE is making an attempt to generate an attention-grabbing product. It seems like we would get some natural reactions from these Superstars on Uncooked once they reveal the principles for this Fist Combat match.

