WWE Lands On Later Date For Next Saudi Arabian Event

WWE is continuous their take care of Saudi Arabia and they’re going to have one other occasion in February. That occasion will now be going down slightly later than first thought.

PW Insider studies that WWE has pushed the date of their subsequent Saudi Arabian occasion to Thursday, February 27th. This can be a week later than first reported.

WWE sources have since indicated to PWInsidercom that preliminary date has been moved to the next week, Thursday 2/27.

Dave Meltzer mentioned that there have been two dates in consideration, the 20th and the 27th. WWE was ready on Saudi Arabia to verify the date. It seems the 27th should do.

This will probably be WWE’s solely February occasion on the highway to WrestleMania.

We beforehand reported that some extra WWE Superstars have mentioned they don’t wish to go to the Center East as a result of rising tensions between america and Iran.