WWE Leaving Room For Surprises In Royal Rumble Match

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble is coming this Sunday and the Males’s Royal Rumble match is sort of full. The Ladies’s Royal Rumble match will doubtless embrace some huge surprises.

Kofi Kingston introduced on WWE The Bump and he and Large E are within the Royal Rumble match. Natalya later appeared and introduced her entry as nicely.

There are at present 23 male Superstars introduced for the Royal Rumble match. This leaves 7 spots. That’s cheap. Then again, the Ladies’s Royal Rumble Match has 25 spots open with solely 5 Superstars confirmed.

Kofi Kingston, Large E, Brock Lesnar (within the #1 spot), AJ Types, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Samoa Joe, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens [SEVEN SPOTS LEFT OPEN] Natalya, Charlotte Aptitude, Alexa Bliss, Sarah Logan and Nikki Cross [25 SPOTS LEFT OPEN]

WWE might dump a ton of names without delay on their web site and fill out the Ladies’s Royal Rumble match. Or, we may very well be in for a ton of surprises on Sunday.

Followers are actually beginning to get hopeful that Ronda Rousey may be a kind of unannounced names on the feminine facet. There’s additionally greater than sufficient room for all four Horsewomen within the huge battle royal match.