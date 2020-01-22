WWE Likely Adding Another Title Match To Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is that this Sunday. The corporate has a loaded card and it obtained greater with the announcement of Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo for the US Title.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio this week Dave Meltzer mentioned that he has a sense that they are going to add one other title match to the massive present in Houston.

“I would think that they’re probably going to add Nakamura and Braun Strowman, but I don’t know that as a fact.”

Braun Strowman has been chasing Shinsuke Nakamura’s IC Title in current weeks. WWE has yet one more shot to ebook extra matches on Friday Evening SmackDown this week. Let’s see if WWE finally ends up going that route.

