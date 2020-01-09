WWE Likely Signed More Than A Legends Deal With Edge

Edge retired from WWE, however latest exercise has led lots of people to imagine that he’s on his means again to the ring. He did publicly deny that he’s returning twice, but it surely’s nonetheless a subject of dialog for a motive.

Throughout PW Insider Elite audio, Mike Johnson mentioned Edge’s present standing. He signed a hefty new WWE contract which might level towards there being extra smoke to the concept he’s coming again for greater than only a non-wrestling position.

“We’ve been told that Edge signed a new deal. We’ve been told that it has a very nice upside to it financially and you have to think it’s not just a legends deal where they just have him show up and have him do promos. So, I think there’s more smoke to the fire with Edge than there is with Paige as we record this.”

WWE is getting nearer to WrestleMania season and also you by no means know what can occur as they head towards the most important occasions on their calendar. Edge’s return might be a giant spotlight on the highway to WrestleMania this yr even when he needs to disclaim it.

