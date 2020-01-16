WWE Likely Suing AEW Over ‘Bash At The Beach’ Name

WWE owns numerous property they usually most likely want that Bash At The Seaside was one of many many logos they saved. Now AEW is utilizing it they usually apparently have an issue.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer famous that following AEW Dynamite this week The Elite got here to the ring. They made a remark about how they’re getting sued over utilizing the Bash At The Seaside identify, however this didn’t cease them in any respect.

“By the way at the end of the show, long after everything’s over they came out and they talked about Bash At The Beach and basically said — so I don’t know what’s happened — but they basically said I think we’re getting sued for calling the show Bash At The Beach. So I’m sure there’s a reason they said that. I don’t know if there were some threats or what, but they still called the show Bash At The Beach and next week is going to be Bash On The Beach, but they’re still gonna call it Bash At The Beach Week II.”

WWE did attempt to block Cody Rhodes from making use of for a trademark on Bash At The Seaside. The reasoning WWE used was that it was too much like “The Bash” which is a reputation they personal. “The Bash” is brief for “The Great American Bash” which isn’t Bash At The Seaside. As well as, WWE hasn’t held a “The Bash” occasion sine 2010. In 2012 WWE held a “SuperSmackDown LIVE: The Great American Bash” throughout a July Tremendous SmackDown present.

Meltzer famous that AEW is continuous on with utilizing Bash At The Seaside. “In the wrestling business those would be far from the only legal threats that they’ve gotten over things that they continue to do.”

We’ll hold a detailed eye on this example, however WWE won’t be too pleased with All Elite Wrestling utilizing Bash At The Seaside.