WWE Locks Down Harlem Heat Name

WWE owns loads of mental property. Vince McMahon might need determined in opposition to The Revival vs Harlem Warmth on the Royal Rumble, however he additionally doesn’t need anybody else utilizing the Corridor Of Famers’ title.

Latest filings point out that WWE filed for a trademark on “Harlem Heat” on Monday, January 13. That is very attention-grabbing because it appears to have occurred across the time that WWE was locking down different names for high Superstars.

WWE filed logos just lately for the names of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and extra. Now Harlem Warmth is outwardly about to be underneath the WWE umbrella of owned names as effectively.

Booker T nonetheless works for WWE and seems on kickoff reveals. He’s additionally a co-host on WWE Backstage. His brother Stevie Ray will not be as concerned within the professional wrestling enterprise. That being stated, it nonetheless wouldn’t be an enormous shock if The Revival and Harlem Warmth have a little bit angle in Houston on January 26th.