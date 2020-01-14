WWE Locks Down Several Top Superstar Names

WWE likes to personal any title that they characteristic on tv. This helps them merchandise issues a lot simpler. Now the corporate has laid down some logos on prime Superstars together with Brock Lesnar and his Advocate.

On January seventh WWE filed a copyright on Lesnar and Paul Heyman’s names. In addition they locked down the names for Bobby Lashley, The Usos, Mojo Rawley, Lio Rush, AOP, Kane, and Kayden Carter.

These filings are all to be used within the realm of “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances.”

It is sensible to lock down all of these names. One would suppose that WWE already had them secured since plenty of these Superstars have been round for some time.

Carter’s title was not too long ago modified from Lacey Lane so it stands to purpose if WWE hadn’t gotten round to submitting a trademark on her new persona but.