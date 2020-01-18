WWE Looking To Put Mike Kanellis In NXT Tag Team

Mike Kanellis requested for his WWE launch, however the firm didn’t give it to him. Now he’s engaged on one thing in NXT.

We beforehand reported that Mike Kanellis returned to motion at an NXT occasion final evening. PW Insider experiences that they have been attempting Mike Kanellis out in a brand new tag workforce with Tony Nese.

Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis have been teaming on this weekend’s WWE NXT dwell occasions as a take a look at run for a possible workforce that may very well be used usually on WWE NXT TV

Final evening’s Melbourne, Florida occasion was a tryout. They defeated Nick Ogarelli and Mohamed. This did mark Kanellis’ first match since publicly asking for his WWE launch.