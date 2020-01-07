WWE Made Change To Title Belt You Might Have Missed

WWE’s championship titles imply lots to followers. They need to as a result of a title ought to signify somebody who stands above the remaining as a champion. One title went via a slight rework not too long ago that may have handed some followers by.

WWE’s United States Title is now held by Andrade. Ric Aptitude despatched out an awesome message to his future son-in-law calling him one of many high 5 Superstars right this moment. He additionally has a newly refreshed title to hold round.

Eagle-eyed followers observed that WWE ditched the Velcro on the US Title. Now conventional button snaps are again.

It is a welcomed change for some followers who actually didn’t recognize WWE going with the Velcro choice.