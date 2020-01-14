WWE Making Big Effort To Focus On New Superstars

WWE RAW this week targeted on Superstars in a brand new gentle to present their characters added depth for the viewers. That present was additionally stacked to be the largest potential since that they had big faculty soccer competitors.

Whereas discussing this week’s pink model present on Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer introduced up the main focus that WWE is placing on contemporary expertise. It was mentioned that “almost everything” on RAW was about elevating new Superstars within the WWE Universe’s mindset to create even greater stars.

“Everything on RAW when you watch it — whether it’s gonna work or not — almost everything is about trying to create a new group of stars. Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, whatever.” “It’s new. The whole thing is new and with the US Title it’s Andrade and a new babyface. At one point it looked like it was gonna be Ricochet. Now it looks like Humberto Carrillo, it could be someone else I suppose they could throw Black in there. They’ve gotta figure out something for Black with Murphy [out of his angle] — I guess they could move Black up to Samoa Joe team and put him on one side and put Buddy Murphy on the other. That’s probably a smart way to do that because it moves Aleister up the card since he’s a guy being groomed as much as anyone.”

WWE has a whole lot of future Superstars and they’re giving a spotlight to assist construct these performers for the long run. They may have to carry again a veteran like Large Present within the course of, however WWE continues to be ensuring to present contemporary faces time on tv which can find yourself benefiting them in the long term.

