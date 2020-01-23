WWE Making More Name Changes To Women’s Titles

WWE is taking the gender distinction away from the NXT Girls’s Title. It’s nonetheless listed as such on the official WWE web site, however a change is on the way in which. Three are extra reported alterations coming as properly.

Becky Lynch appeared on WWE Backstage and he or she advised that WWE drop the “women’s division” identify that units females other than the remainder of the roster. This might quickly change into a actuality.

Wrestling Information studies that WWE was planning on making a change to the Girls’s Titles even earlier than The Man’s WWE Backstage look.

I’ve heard that this isn’t the one change coming for the ladies’s titles. Previous to Lynch’s feedback on WWE Backstage, there was already discuss of renaming the ladies’s titles on Uncooked and SmackDown.



There are two concepts reportedly being pitched. One would see the ladies’s titles “mirror the names of the men’s titles.” So we’d have two WWE Championships and two WWE Common Championships.

The second concept floating round would see a distinction being made for the ladies’s champion. This is able to create a scenario the place Bray Wyatt is known as the Males’s Common Champion and Bayley is the Girls’s Common Champion. On the RAW facet Brock Lesnar could be the WWE Champion and Becky Lynch could be the Girls’s WWE Champion.

It was additionally famous that this concept is within the preliminary levels proper now so there’s nonetheless time earlier than WWE debuts something on tv.

I used to be instructed that the adjustments to the principle roster titles may not come instantly as a result of if the adjustments occur then they might wish to introduce the brand new title names throughout WrestleMania.

We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for the Girls’s Division in WWE. They fought onerous to be often known as Superstars as an alternative of Divas. Now they could progress that equality even additional.