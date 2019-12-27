WWE Making Plans For Usos Return

The Usos haven’t been seen on WWE tv since earlier than SummerSlam. Jimmy Uso was concerned in a somewhat messy DUI scenario. Now that’s behind him.

These expenses went to court docket and Jimmy Uso was discovered not responsible of DUI by a jury. Now Wrestle Votes experiences that WWE has instructed inventive to start out developing with one thing for Jimmy and Jey to do.

Supply says the inventive workforce was lately instructed to start out developing with concepts for a return of The Usos. They’re slated to stay on RAW, nevertheless, as you guys know, which means nothing.

The Royal Rumble on January 26th might present an ideal alternative for Rikishi’s twins to make their WWE return. We simply may see a comeback of the Uso Penitentiary quickly sufficient.