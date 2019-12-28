News TV SHOWS

WWE Match Revealed For FOX New Year’s Eve Special

December 28, 2019
WWE is getting an enormous highlight on FOX. Now the corporate will get a highlight throughout their New Yr’s Eve present.

We beforehand reported that Roman Reigns will likely be wrestling on the FOX New Yr’s Eve particular. It wasn’t clear if this will likely be a dwell match or pre-recorded. Throughout Friday Evening SmackDown this week it was revealed that the match will likely be Roman Reigns vs Dolph Ziggler.

This can be a large stage for each Reigns and Ziggler. They’ve battled many occasions prior to now so they need to placed on a great illustration for the corporate.



