WWE Missed Opportunity For NXT In Royal Rumble Build

The Royal Rumble is arising quickly, however they haven’t introduced any NXT Superstars but.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned the chance of WWE together with NXT Superstars within the Royal Rumble match. It solely is sensible, particularly for the females. It will even be smart for NXT to advertise the Royal Rumble match.

“The story broke that there will be a lot of NXT people in the Rumble and I’m sure that’s the plan, and I’m sure that there will be on the women’s side because, you know because how are they going to get 30 women without using NXT talent? I think that Shayna Baszler is probably going to be — I mean it wouldn’t surprise me if she wins the Rumble, but she’s gonna be a favorite to win.” “I guess we still got Monday, we still got Wednesday, we still got Friday to make these announcements. You know you would want I would think if NXT talent was in the Rumble on this week’s episode they should have been cutting promos and talking about being in the rumble and being attacked by guys because we know, like they know the formula to get the ratings up. They know how to do it. It’s not like a shot in the dark. Now that they’re not doing it the numbers are down. I know they’re blaming it on the two weeks off, and I’m sure there’s something to it.”

WWE has exhibits on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to make extra Royal Rumble bulletins. It is sensible that NXT Superstars ought to be hyping the Royal Rumble on the USA Community. That may additionally draw followers to NXT as a result of they’re speaking in regards to the Royal Rumble.

Shayna Baszler is at present the odds-on favourite to win the 2020 Ladies’s Royal Rumble match as properly. The most definitely to win the Males’s Royal Rumble match is just not an NXT Famous person.

