WWE Network Pays Special Tribute To Rocky Johnson

January 18, 2020
Rocky Johnson handed away this week and the professional wrestling world reacted in an enormous means. Vince McMahon despatched out a heartfelt message remembering Johnson and so many have performed the identical factor.

The Rock despatched out a touching tribute to recollect his father. Rocky Johnson is perhaps gone, however the affect he left will final eternally.

Now WWE Community is honoring Rocky Johnson’s reminiscence with a particular assortment. They’ve collected a lot of his best moments in a single place so followers can click on and relive the historical past Johnson helped create.

Rocky Johnson vs Nikolai Volkoff, Tony Atlas & Rocky Johnson vs The Wild Samoans, and extra are featured on the checklist. Johnson’s 2008 WWE Corridor Of Fame induction speech can also be included.



