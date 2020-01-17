WWE Network Pays Special Tribute To Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson handed away this week and the professional wrestling world reacted in an enormous means. Vince McMahon despatched out a heartfelt message remembering Johnson and so many have performed the identical factor.

The Rock despatched out a touching tribute to recollect his father. Rocky Johnson is perhaps gone, however the affect he left will final eternally.

Now WWE Community is honoring Rocky Johnson’s reminiscence with a particular assortment. They’ve collected a lot of his best moments in a single place so followers can click on and relive the historical past Johnson helped create.

Rocky Johnson vs Nikolai Volkoff, Tony Atlas & Rocky Johnson vs The Wild Samoans, and extra are featured on the checklist. Johnson’s 2008 WWE Corridor Of Fame induction speech can also be included.