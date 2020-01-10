WWE Nixed Title Run For Humberto Carrillo

Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio at Madison Sq. Backyard in a giant shock. WWE has different plans for Mysterio, however El Idolo continues to be WWE US Champion

The Wrestling Observer Publication stories that Andrade was all the time the plan to be the US Champion. The large distinction is that Andrade was alleged to defeat Humberto Carrillo for the title as a substitute.

There have been plans for Humberto to get the title earlier than Survivor Collection. Then AJ Kinds’ NXT angle “led to some changes and Carrillo lost steam.” For this reason they went with Mysterio as US Champion.

Humberto Carrillo may come again round and get a shot at a title finally. Issues didn’t work out for him this time round as plans modified in WWE as soon as once more.