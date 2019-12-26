WWE Nixes Change For NXT After Defeating AEW Dynamite In Viewership

NXT and AEW Dynamite are each on Wednesday nights, however All Elite Wrestling performs a lot bigger buildings. There was a thought that NXT would possibly transfer to bigger venues to finish with the look of AEW, however now that doesn’t appear to be the case.

WWE is booked to provide NXT at Full Sail Enviornment by means of March. Dave Meltzer commented on this throughout Wrestling Observer Radio and stated that there’s not any speak proper now of transferring since NXT is now beating AEW.

“They’re pretty much committed to Full Sail through March. You know they were gonna — there was talk of going out in January, but you know now that they’re not losing in the ratings and it’s not an embarrassment you know, they don’t need to move. You know, if it becomes an embarrassment that’s a different story. Vince doesn’t like to lose.” “Right now they’re not blaming the venue because they’re doing okay.”

2020 might all the time embrace an enormous upswing in viewership for All Elite Wrestling. If WWE NXT begins dropping to AEW once more then they could handle the placement.

As for proper now it looks as if followers who flock to Full Sail Enviornment each week shouldn’t really feel any hazard of dropping their weekly reside professional wrestling present.

In the event you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information