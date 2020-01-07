WWE Not Delivering On Teased Match

Vince McMahon doesn’t wish to tease issues that he can’t ship on. For this reason he was livid at Seth Rollins for throwing shade at CM Punk on RAW. One match stipulation was teased on RAW leaving lots of people to see a particular Rey Mysterio match within the pipeline. That isn’t the case.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Dwell, Bryan Alvarez revealed that regardless of the plain teasing of the angle there aren’t any plans for Rey Mysterio to place his masks on the road in opposition to Andrade.

“This show is designed to make me mad. I’m certain of it right now. If you watched that show last night there’s no way you can watch that Rey/ Andrade match — forget the finish — there’s no way you could watch that match and the angle they did later and not come to the obvious conclusion that they’re gonna do a mask vs hair or mask vs title. Am I wrong? Is there anybody who watched that and didn’t come to that conclusion? Guess what? There are no mask stipulations coming up any time soon. There are no plans to put Rey’s mask on the line.”

It could be an ideal particular stipulation for Mysterio to place his masks on the road. Andrade additionally pulled off Rey’s masks so as to add extra warmth to their feud. That doesn’t appear to matter to Vince McMahon as a result of he has no plans on delivering that match though it was actually teased.

