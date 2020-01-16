WWE Not Planning To Include NXT In Royal Rumble Event

WWE has quite a lot of plans for the Royal Rumble and past. They’re actually maintaining us guessing as WrestleMania appears to be large open proper now.

The Royal Rumble match has included NXT Superstars for the previous few years. With the black and gold model receiving extra of a spotlight one would assume that they are going to be included this 12 months as effectively. Which may not be the case.

“It does not at this moment, at this very moment right now look like NXT is in it,” Sean Ross Sapp stated throughout a Fightful Choose Q&A. He was requested which Superstars he would decide to win the Royal Rumble matches this 12 months.

NXT Superstars may very well be included as surprises if WWE adjustments their thoughts. He was very particular to notice that it’s not WWE’s present plan to incorporate NXT Superstars within the Royal Rumble matches. In addition they have a giant Worlds Collide occasion on the day prior to this and a TakeOver on February 16th.

We’ll must see what WWE decides to do, however at the moment it seems like NXT Superstars won’t be robotically included within the Royal Rumble match this 12 months.

