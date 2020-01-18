WWE NXT Debuts New Backstage Interviewer At Live Event

WWE NXT launched a brand new face to the ring final evening. Kathy Campanelli made her debut for the black and gold model.

Squared Circle Sirens reviews that Campanelli made her debut final evening at NXT’s reside occasion in Melbourne, Florida. She was utilizing the title Kat Marino.

Kathy Campanelli, now Kat Marino labored as a backstage interviewer for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. She has additionally labored for IndependentWrestling.television.

We’ll need to see how lengthy it takes for Kat Marino to make her WWE NXT tv debut. The corporate introduced a brand new face to SmackDown final evening in order that they is likely to be seeking to change up some backstage personalities.