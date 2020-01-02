WWE NXT Live Results – December 1st, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ protection of WWE NXT. Please maintain refreshing all through the present for fixed updates as soon as it kicks off at eight:00 PM EST

New yr, new decade, and a brand new episode of NXT. This week, WWE is giving their black and gold performers the night time off and we’re getting a “best of” episode, together with just a few main bulletins.

Tonight, we’re getting a re-broadcast of three of the largest NXT matches this yr. One of many matches has been introduced – the first-ever Girls’s WarGames match. The opposite two matches haven’t been introduced.

We’re additionally going to have the Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Basic groups revealed tonight. WWE has not stated if they’re going to announce a bracket as nicely, however we’ll at the least know the groups after tonight.

Lastly, the NXT Yr-Finish Awards shall be introduced tonight. The WWE Universe has voted for weeks, and we’ll hear the outcomes for issues like Rivalry of the Yr, Tag Staff of the Yr, General Competitor of the Yr, and extra.

All of this occurs tonight as WWE kicks off the brand new decade, and we’ll cowl all of it right here when NXT goes stay tonight at eight:00 PM EST.