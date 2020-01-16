WWE NXT Live Results – January 15th, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ protection of WWE NXT. Please hold refreshing all through the present for fixed updates as soon as it kicks off at eight:00 PM EST

This week is about to be one other action-filled episode of NXT, as we proceed the opening spherical of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Crew Basic and crown a brand new #1 Contender for Rhea Ripley’s NXT Ladies’s Championship.

Within the first of two tag crew matches, the “BroserWeights” Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne will tackle NXT UK’s Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. Andrews and Webster are coming off of a brutal ladder match from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, so that they can’t be at 100%, however Riddle and Dunne are usually not a well-oiled tag crew like Andrews and Webster. Will the BroserWeights come out on prime, or will Andrews and Webster emerge victorious?

Within the second tag crew match, the Time Splitters Alex Shelley and Kushida reunite for the primary time since 2015 to tackle NXT UK’s Grizzled Younger Veterans, Zack Gibson and James Drake. With this being Shelley’s debut match on NXT tv, it might be an enormous upset for the Grizzled Younger Veterans to come back out on prime, however it might additionally not be exceptional for a younger new expertise to lose their first match on NXT, like Austin Idea did simply three weeks in the past. That is positive to be a enjoyable match to observe.

Protecting with the NXT UK dialogue, Undisputed Period shocked the NXT UK system after they invaded on the finish of TakeOver: Blackpool II and attacked Imperium. Will Imperium look to get retribution forward of the Worlds Collide match? Adam Cole and his cohorts will doubtless be on their toes tonight.

Lastly, in what is going to doubtless be the primary occasion, we are going to crown a #1 contender for Rhea Ripley’s NXT Ladies’s Championship. Not solely will this match host NXT girls’s division veterans like Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae, however it should even be the in-ring NXT debut of Chelsea Inexperienced and Mercedes Martinez, two of the most recent members of the NXT roster. Who will go on to face Rhea Ripley at TakeOver: Portland? Discover out tonight.

All of this and extra will occur when NXT goes reside on the USA Community, and we are going to start protection at eight:00 PM EST!