WWE NXT Live Results – January 1st, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ protection of WWE NXT. Please preserve refreshing all through the present for fixed updates as soon as it kicks off at eight:00 PM EST

New yr, new decade, and a brand new episode of NXT. This week, WWE is giving their black and gold performers the evening off and we’re getting a “best of” episode, together with a number of main bulletins.

Tonight, we’re getting a re-broadcast of three of the most important NXT matches this yr. One of many matches has been introduced – the first-ever Ladies’s WarGames match. The opposite two matches haven’t been introduced.

We’re additionally going to have the Dusty Rhodes Tag Workforce Basic groups revealed tonight. WWE has not stated if they’ll announce a bracket as nicely, however we are going to no less than know the groups after tonight.

Lastly, the NXT 12 months-Finish Awards can be introduced tonight. The WWE Universe has voted for weeks, and we are going to hear the outcomes for issues like Rivalry of the 12 months, Tag Workforce of the 12 months, Total Competitor of the 12 months, and extra.

All of this occurs tonight as WWE kicks off the brand new decade, and we are going to cowl all of it right here when NXT goes dwell tonight at eight:00 PM EST.

Opening Phase

Pat McAfee does a voice-over for a collection of clips masking the most important moments of NXT of 2019.

Pat McAfee, Cathy Kelley, and Sam Roberts are in a studio, and this can be our hub for the subsequent two hours. Roberts, Kelley, and McAfee discuss concerning the yr that NXT has had and all the motion that we’re going to see within the subsequent two hours.

The Third-best match of the yr is the four-way tag group title ladder match for the NXT Tag Workforce Championships from NXT TakeOver XXV, and we see a big chunk of that match. The replay runs by means of two industrial breaks.

Subsequent, McAfee, Kelley, and Roberts identify the tag group of the yr. The nominees are Avenue Earnings, Grizzled Younger Veterans, Viking Raiders, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and Undisputed Period.

Winner: Undisputed Period

The Undisputed Period are proven within the empty Full Sail enviornment with all the gold. They stroll down the doorway ramp in fits carrying their titles and enter the ring, accepting the golden bells from William Regal. Regal is visually reluctant to offer them up.

O’Reilly brags that it says that whereas the title is “Tag Team of the Year,” it ought to say “Brotherhood of the Year,” as any mixture of them is “world-class.” Regal palms the bells to Fish and O’Reilly after which leaves the ring. The Undisputed Period hug within the ring and we go to industrial.

Again from industrial, and so they current the Male Competitor of the 12 months Award. The nominees are Adam Cole, WALTER, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Tyler Bate, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Winner: Adam Cole

The Undisputed Period return to the Full Sail enviornment. They arrive all the way down to the ring once more, this time with Fish and O’Reilly holding their golden bells. William Regal is holding the bell once more, and this time Adam Cole takes it out of his hand. After his acceptance speech, The Undisputed Period hug within the ring once more.

Feminine Competitor of the 12 months is subsequent. The nominees are Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Toni Storm, Kay Lee Ray, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Again within the Full Sail enviornment, Shayna comes down the ramp with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in tow. Shayna accepts her award from Regal, and talks about how she is probably the most dominant lady in all of NXT, and in the event you assume that may change simply because she misplaced the championship, “Think again.” Then, we go to industrial

Again from industrial, and so they award the Rivalry of the 12 months Award.

Winner: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano comes all the way down to the ring with a black go well with and an NXT pin. Johnny Gargano accepts the primary bell from William Regal and stays within the ring whereas Adam Cole comes all the way down to the ring alone. Cole stands on the opposite aspect of Regal and accepts the opposite golden bell.

Gargano and Cole argue and Gargano teases getting in Cole’s face. Cole backs up and William Regal kind of steps between them.

Again within the studio, and Cathy Kelley tosses to the second-best match of the yr, the Ladies’s WarGames match. The match goes by means of two industrial breaks.

Subsequent up, Future Star of the 12 months Award. The nominees are Kushida, Tegan Nox, Cameron Grimes, Dakota Kai, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Xia Li, Taynara, Bronson Reed, and Ilja Dragunov.

Winner: Dakota Kai

Kai comes all the way down to the ring and accepts her award from William Regal and says that that is just the start for her. Then, we go to industrial.

Again from industrial, and we see the Dusty Rhodes Basic groups. The groups are Undisputed Period, Forgotten Sons, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, Kushida and a thriller associate, Grizzled Younger Veterans, Gallus, Imperium, and Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

Subsequent up, they award the TakeOver of the 12 months Award.

Winner: WarGames 2019