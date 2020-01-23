WWE NXT Live Results – January 22, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ protection of WWE NXT. Please hold refreshing all through the present for fixed updates as soon as it kicks off at eight:00 PM EST.

This week, might we lastly see the top of the prophecy of the Undisputed Period? That’s the query that can be on everybody’s thoughts tonight earlier than the primary occasion, however there are lots of extra matches happening on the ultimate episode of NXT earlier than the World’s Collide event.

Final week, Finn Balor challenged NXT UK’s Ilja Dragunov to a match, and we noticed #DIY reunite to tackle Mustache Mountain at World’s Collide. What different matches can be added to this Saturday’s card earlier than the top of the evening?

In what could also be a preview of NXT TakeOver: Portland, Bianca Belair will go one-on-one with Toni Storm solely days forward of Storm’s match with Rhea Ripley for the NXT Girls’s Championship. If Toni beats Rhea, Storm and Belair will face off in Portland for the NXT Championship. Will it’s Toni Time tonight in Full Sail, or will the EST of NXT emerge victorious?

Tonight will see the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Basic as Undisputed Period will tackle NXT UK’s Grizzled Younger Veterans and Imperium tackle the not like duo of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle, the BroserWeights. Which two groups can be eradicated, and which two groups will head to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Basic? Discover out tonight.

Lastly, in what’s going to probably be the primary occasion, Roderick Sturdy will defend his NXT North American Championship in a match towards Keith Lee. Lee has confirmed to be a thorn in Sturdy’s facet since his bids for the championship in late 2019. In a one-on-one match, will Lee lastly seize the NXT North American Championship, or will the Messiah of the Backbreaker discover a technique to escape together with his championship? We are going to see what occurs tonight.

All of this and extra will occur on tonight’s version of NXT, and we’ll start protection when NXT goes reside tonight at eight:00 PM EST!