WWE NXT North American Title Match Set

By H Jenkins Final up to date Jan eight, 2020

Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes, and Damian Priest tore one another up in the primary occasion of WWE NXT this week. There might solely be one winner.

Keith Lee received a #1 contender’s match. He’ll face Roderick Sturdy in two weeks for the WWE NXT North American Championship.

This can be a massive alternative for Keith Lee as he chases a title in NXT. He undoubtedly has a ton of momentum behind him. Solely time will inform if WWE goes forward and pulls the set off on him at this level, but it surely may very well be his time.