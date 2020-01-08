News TV SHOWS

WWE NXT Results – January 8th, 2020

January 9, 2020
Rhea Ripley is the brand new WWE NXT Ladies’s Champion so we’ll see what’s subsequent for her tonight.

The Undisputed Period will face Gallus within the first spherical of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Traditional. The Forgotten Sons may also battle Imperium.

There may also be a deadly four-way match to find out a brand new #1 contender for the NXT North American Title. Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest will battle for a possibility to face Roderick Robust.

  • Deadly Four-Approach Match to find out No. 1 Contender to NXT North American Championship
  • The Undisputed ERA and Gallus conflict in Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Traditional this Wednesday
  • Imperium and The Forgotten Sons meet in Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Traditional
  • What’s subsequent for NXT Ladies’s Champion Rhea Ripley?


